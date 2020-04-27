Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] gained by 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1279.31 price per share at the time. Alphabet Inc. represents 680.92M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 871.10B with the latest information.

The Alphabet Inc. traded at the price of $1279.31 with 1.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GOOG shares recorded 2.41M.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GOOG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1279.31, with the high estimate being $1800.00, the low estimate being $1250.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1422.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1276.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] is sitting at 4.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.68.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.26.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 26.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has 680.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 871.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1013.54 to 1532.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.