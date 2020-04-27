Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] stock went up by 0.43% or 5.43 points up from its previous closing price of 1271.17. The stock reached $1276.60 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GOOGL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

GOOGL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1,277.71, at one point touching $1,244.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -16.60%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1530.74 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 0.73% after the recent low of 1008.87.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GOOGL an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1271.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] is sitting at 4.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.20. These measurements indicate that Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.26. Its Return on Equity is 17.80%, and its Return on Assets is 13.20%. These metrics all suggest that Alphabet Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 25.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has 681.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 870.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1008.87 to 1530.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.