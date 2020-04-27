American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $125.01 after AWK shares went up by 0.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $125.01, with the high estimate being $153.00, the low estimate being $118.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] sitting at 32.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.39. Its Return on Equity is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AWK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 155.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 142.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.08 and P/E Ratio of 36.47. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has 185.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.00 to 141.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.