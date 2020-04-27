Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] opened at $31.95 and closed at $31.81 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] had 2.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.23M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 23.30 during that period and COLD managed to take a rebound to 40.42 in the last 52 weeks.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Americold Realty Trust [COLD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COLD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.34, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.63. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Americold Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.31 and P/E Ratio of 131.85. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has 210.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.30 to 40.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Americold Realty Trust [COLD] a Reliable Buy?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.