Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] saw a change by 4.04% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $105.92. The company is holding 369.34M shares with keeping 367.01M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.95% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.79%, trading +33.95% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 369.34M shares valued at 2.86 million were bought and sold.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $105.92, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $117.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 32.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 369.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 3.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.