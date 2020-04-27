The share price of Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] inclined by $175.55, presently trading at $180.35. The company’s shares saw 43.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 125.38 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADSK fall by -0.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 181.52 compared to -0.59 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.24%, while additionally gaining 2.87% during the last 12 months. Autodesk Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $205.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.32% increase from the current trading price.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Autodesk Inc. [ADSK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $180.35, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $196.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $175.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -114.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Autodesk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 219.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 3.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.