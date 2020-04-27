Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] shares went higher by 23.23% from its previous closing of 76.40, now trading at the price of $94.15, also adding 17.75 points. Is AXSM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AXSM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 28.84M float and a 10.15% run over in the last seven days. AXSM share price has been hovering between 109.94 and 13.64 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXSM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $94.06, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $95.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -65.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.14. Its Return on Equity is -120.30%, and its Return on Assets is -75.20%. These metrics suggest that this Axsome Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -28.00. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has 36.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.64 to 109.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 590.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.99, which indicates that it is 7.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.07. This RSI suggests that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.