Ball Corporation[BLL] stock saw a move by 0.57% on Friday, touching 1.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Ball Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BLL shares recorded 334.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ball Corporation [BLL] stock could reach median target price of $80.00.

Ball Corporation [BLL] stock additionally went down by -7.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BLL stock is set at 10.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BLL shares showcased -8.17% decrease. BLL saw 82.82 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 51.26 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ball Corporation [BLL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.27, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ball Corporation [BLL] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.82. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 273.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 221.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.21 and P/E Ratio of 39.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 334.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.26 to 82.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 3.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ball Corporation [BLL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.