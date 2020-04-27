Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went up by 4.71% or 1.05 points up from its previous closing price of 22.18. The stock reached $23.23 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BAC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

BAC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.30, at one point touching $21.67. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -34.98%. The 52-week high currently stands at 35.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -26.26% after the recent low of 17.95.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Bank of America Corporation [BAC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.22, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.76.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.00. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BAC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 166.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.50 and P/E Ratio of 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.01B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 199.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.95 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.