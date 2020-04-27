BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $3.65 after BCRX shares went up by 2.53% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BCRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.66, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -135.90. Its Return on Assets is -83.10%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has 163.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 580.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 8.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 18.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.