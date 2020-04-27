Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] took an upward turn with a change of 4.43%, trading at the price of $0.36 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Bionano Genomics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.07M shares for that time period. BNGO monthly volatility recorded 12.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.34%. PS value for BNGO stocks is 1.37 with PB recorded at 2.68.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -120.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -261.76. Its Return on Assets is -114.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 555.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 39.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.