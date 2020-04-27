Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] saw a change by 2.03% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $50.32. The company is holding 292.00M shares with keeping 291.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.86% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.09%, trading +28.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 292.00M shares valued at 1.96 million were bought and sold.

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] sitting at -2.80% and its Gross Margin at 4.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.74. Its Return on Equity is -116.50%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Cardinal Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.21.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has 292.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.05 to 60.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] a Reliable Buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.