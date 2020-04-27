Carrier Global Corporation[CARR] stock saw a move by -0.31% on Friday, touching 5.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Carrier Global Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CARR shares recorded 866.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock could reach median target price of $17.50.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock additionally went up by 18.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.82% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, CARR shares showcased N/A N/A. CARR saw 17.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CARR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.21, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.63.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has 866.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.50 to 17.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.87% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.