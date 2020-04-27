CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] took an upward turn with a change of 17.76%, trading at the price of $14.52 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CEL-SCI Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 929.27K shares for that time period. CVM monthly volatility recorded 8.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.79%. PS value for CVM stocks is 1287.56 with PB recorded at 72.60.

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.52, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -126.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -138.24. Its Return on Equity is -812.60%, and its Return on Assets is -104.60%. These metrics suggest that this CEL-SCI Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 263.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 263.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,232.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 61.35.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has 35.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 515.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.69 to 17.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 292.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 9.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.