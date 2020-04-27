Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] opened at $2.98 and closed at $2.87 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] had 2.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 377.43K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.50 during that period and CLDX managed to take a rebound to 4.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CLDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLDX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.01, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.30. Its Return on Equity is -48.70%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this Celldex Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.13. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] has 15.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 4.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.18, which indicates that it is 10.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.34. This RSI suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.