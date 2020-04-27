Cigna Corporation [CI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $188.20 after CI shares went up by 2.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cigna Corporation [CI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $188.20, with the high estimate being $288.00, the low estimate being $181.00 and the median estimate amounting to $240.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $184.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cigna Corporation [CI] is sitting at 4.72. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.45. Its Return on Equity is 11.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cigna Corporation [CI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 71.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.19 and P/E Ratio of 14.02. These metrics all suggest that Cigna Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 368.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.50 to 224.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 3.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cigna Corporation [CI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.