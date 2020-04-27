Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] saw a change by 1.23% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.82. The company is holding 28.46M shares with keeping 19.19M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 105.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -32.26%, trading +102.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 28.46M shares valued at 2.3 million were bought and sold.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTXR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.82, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -59.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.57. Its Return on Equity is -73.50%, and its Return on Assets is -61.70%. These metrics suggest that this Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.15. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has 28.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 1.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 8.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.