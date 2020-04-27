Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went up by 7.25% or 4.99 points up from its previous closing price of 68.84. The stock reached $73.83 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CPRT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

CPRT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $74.24, at one point touching $68.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.27% after the recent low of 55.69.

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Copart Inc. [CPRT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CPRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.83, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $83.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Copart Inc. [CPRT] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Copart Inc. [CPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Copart Inc. [CPRT] sitting at 36.60% and its Gross Margin at 45.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.90. These measurements indicate that Copart Inc. [CPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.46. Its Return on Equity is 39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 27.00%. These metrics all suggest that Copart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.83 and P/E Ratio of 24.00. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] has 231.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.69 to 104.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Copart Inc. [CPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Copart Inc. [CPRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.