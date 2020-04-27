Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] shares went higher by 3.43% from its previous closing of 25.40, now trading at the price of $26.27, also adding 0.87 points. Is CTVA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CTVA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 748.16M float and a 2.98% run over in the last seven days. CTVA share price has been hovering between 32.78 and 20.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Corteva Inc. [CTVA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTVA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.27, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.57.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 749.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.