CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] opened at $61.34 and closed at $62.31 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $63.15.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] had 2.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.41M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 51.72 during that period and CVS managed to take a rebound to 77.03 in the last 52 weeks.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CVS Health Corporation [CVS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.78. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.55 and P/E Ratio of 12.41. These metrics all suggest that CVS Health Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has 1.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.72 to 77.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 2.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVS Health Corporation [CVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVS Health Corporation [CVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.