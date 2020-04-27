The share price of Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSO] inclined by $8.51, presently trading at $9.55. The company’s shares saw 173.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.49 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CTSO jumped by 21.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.65 compared to +1.70 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 60.15%, while additionally gaining 34.25% during the last 12 months. Cytosorbents Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.75% increase from the current trading price.

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] sitting at -76.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -77.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -88.26. Its Return on Equity is -209.90%, and its Return on Assets is -66.70%. These metrics suggest that this Cytosorbents Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 471.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 410.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.74.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has 37.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 358.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.49 to 9.40. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 173.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 9.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.38. This RSI suggests that Cytosorbents Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.