Discover Financial Services[DFS] stock saw a move by 3.18% on Friday, touching 1.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Discover Financial Services stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DFS shares recorded 309.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock additionally went up by 3.40% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DFS stock is set at -53.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by -52.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DFS shares showcased -55.00% decrease. DFS saw 92.98 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Discover Financial Services [DFS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Discover Financial Services [DFS] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.90. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 309.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 6.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.