Dover Corporation [DOV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $90.97 after DOV shares went up by 3.36% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Dover Corporation [NYSE:DOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Dover Corporation [DOV], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.97, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $78.00 and the median estimate amounting to $98.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dover Corporation [DOV] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dover Corporation [DOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dover Corporation [DOV] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.43. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Dover Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dover Corporation [DOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Dover Corporation [DOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 17.83. These metrics all suggest that Dover Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dover Corporation [DOV] has 144.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.95 to 120.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 4.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dover Corporation [DOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dover Corporation [DOV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.