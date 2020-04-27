Dropbox Inc. [DBX] saw a change by 1.87% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.20. The company is holding 431.32M shares with keeping 259.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -14.85%, trading +38.87% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 431.32M shares valued at 2.43 million were bought and sold.

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Dropbox Inc. [DBX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.20, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at 75.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.35. Its Return on Equity is -7.00%, and its Return on Assets is -2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Dropbox Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 105.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has 431.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.