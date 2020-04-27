The share price of eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] inclined by $126.25, presently trading at $109.31. The company’s shares saw 107.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 52.71 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EHTH fall by -14.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 129.50 compared to -18.55 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.07%, while additionally gaining 75.85% during the last 12 months. eHealth Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $170.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 61.61% increase from the current trading price.

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For eHealth Inc. [EHTH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EHTH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $109.31, with the high estimate being $250.00, the low estimate being $129.00 and the median estimate amounting to $168.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eHealth Inc. [EHTH] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of eHealth Inc. [EHTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eHealth Inc. [EHTH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20. These measurements indicate that eHealth Inc. [EHTH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.38. Its Return on Equity is 14.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.80%. These metrics all suggest that eHealth Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has 24.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.71 to 152.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 7.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eHealth Inc. [EHTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eHealth Inc. [EHTH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.