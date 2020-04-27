Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] stock went up by 2.49% or 1.06 points up from its previous closing price of 42.62. The stock reached $43.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WTRG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.74% in the period of the last 7 days.

WTRG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $43.83, at one point touching $42.65. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -19.88%. The 52-week high currently stands at 54.52 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.17% after the recent low of 30.40.

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.68, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] sitting at 36.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.20. These measurements indicate that Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.99. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WTRG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.94 and P/E Ratio of 43.62. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has 232.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.40 to 54.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 2.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.