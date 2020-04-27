FGL Holdings [NYSE: FG] shares went higher by 1.38% from its previous closing of 10.11, now trading at the price of $10.25, also adding 0.14 points. Is FG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 203.31M float and a 0.89% run over in the last seven days. FG share price has been hovering between 12.46 and 6.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FGL Holdings [NYSE:FG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For FGL Holdings [FG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.25, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FGL Holdings [FG] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FGL Holdings [FG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FGL Holdings [FG] sitting at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.30. These measurements indicate that FGL Holdings [FG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.50. Its Return on Equity is 20.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FGL Holdings [FG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. FGL Holdings [FG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.42 and P/E Ratio of 4.66. These metrics all suggest that FGL Holdings is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

FGL Holdings [FG] has 218.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.31 to 12.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 2.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FGL Holdings [FG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FGL Holdings [FG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.