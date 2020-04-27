First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] saw a change by 2.91% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.03. The company is holding 126.68M shares with keeping 125.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.88%, trading +39.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 126.68M shares valued at 1.35 million were bought and sold.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.03, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] sitting at 36.20% and its Gross Margin at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.50. These measurements indicate that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.68 and P/E Ratio of 17.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has 126.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.89 to 46.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.