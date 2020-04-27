Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] gained by 2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $60.34 price per share at the time. Fortive Corporation represents 331.85M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 20.02B with the latest information.

The Fortive Corporation traded at the price of $60.34 with 1.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FTV shares recorded 2.66M.

Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Fortive Corporation [FTV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.34, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortive Corporation [FTV] is sitting at 3.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortive Corporation [FTV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortive Corporation [FTV] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.61. Its Return on Equity is 9.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FTV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.43 and P/E Ratio of 30.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] has 331.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.31 to 89.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortive Corporation [FTV] a Reliable Buy?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.