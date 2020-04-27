Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $24.13 after GNTX shares went up by 3.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Gentex Corporation [GNTX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GNTX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.13, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] sitting at 26.30% and its Gross Margin at 37.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Gentex Corporation [GNTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.09. Its Return on Equity is 22.00%, and its Return on Assets is 19.60%. These metrics all suggest that Gentex Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99. Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.51 and P/E Ratio of 14.99. These metrics all suggest that Gentex Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] has 245.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.48 to 31.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 3.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gentex Corporation [GNTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gentex Corporation [GNTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.