The share price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] inclined by $71.78, presently trading at $80.29. The company’s shares saw 100.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 39.95 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GBT jumped by 13.81% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 81.54 compared to +9.74 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 54.40%, while additionally gaining 42.16% during the last 12 months. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $99.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.38% increase from the current trading price.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GBT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.29, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $91.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 97.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -41.12. Its Return on Equity is -42.70%, and its Return on Assets is -36.70%. These metrics suggest that this Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,665.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has 61.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.95 to 87.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 7.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.76. This RSI suggests that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.