GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $0.58 after GNC shares went up by 21.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.58, with the high estimate being $0.35, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 83.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 10.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.