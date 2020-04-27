Golden Minerals Company[AUMN] stock saw a move by -3.09% on Friday, touching 1.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Golden Minerals Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AUMN shares recorded 135.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] stock could reach median target price of $0.86.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] stock additionally went down by -16.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AUMN stock is set at -18.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AUMN shares showcased -1.55% decrease. AUMN saw 0.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give AUMN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.22, with the high estimate being $1.01, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $0.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] sitting at -65.70% and its Gross Margin at 84.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -64.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -124.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -81.37. Its Return on Equity is -95.00%, and its Return on Assets is -42.20%. These metrics suggest that this Golden Minerals Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.91.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has 135.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 10.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] a Reliable Buy?

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.