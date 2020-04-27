Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $18.94 after HOG shares went up by 1.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HOG an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.21. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 416.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 286.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.76 and P/E Ratio of 7.08. These metrics all suggest that Harley-Davidson Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has 153.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.31 to 40.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.