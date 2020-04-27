The share price of IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] inclined by $35.98, presently trading at $37.65. The company’s shares saw 72.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 21.79 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as IAA jumped by 6.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 37.35 compared to +4.49 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 17.66%. IAA Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.95. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.3% increase from the current trading price.

IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For IAA Inc. [IAA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IAA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.73, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IAA Inc. [IAA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of IAA Inc. [IAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAA Inc. [IAA] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.40. These measurements indicate that IAA Inc. [IAA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

IAA Inc. [IAA] has 133.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.79 to 51.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IAA Inc. [IAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IAA Inc. [IAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.