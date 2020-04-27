II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $30.97 after IIVI shares went up by 4.31% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.97, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.02. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this II-VI Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.48.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has 87.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 42.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.