India Globalization Capital Inc.[IGC] stock saw a move by 7.00% on Friday, touching 1.89 million. Based on the recent volume, India Globalization Capital Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IGC shares recorded 40.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] stock could reach median target price of $3.05.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] stock additionally went up by 0.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IGC stock is set at -60.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -24.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IGC shares showcased -47.92% decrease. IGC saw 2.44 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.26 compared to high within the same period of time.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IGC an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.52, with the high estimate being $3.05, the low estimate being $3.05 and the median estimate amounting to $3.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 2.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.48. Its Return on Equity is -18.10%, and its Return on Assets is -17.40%. These metrics suggest that this India Globalization Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has 40.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.82, which indicates that it is 8.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.