Inseego Corp. [INSG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $14.11 after INSG shares went up by 9.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Inseego Corp. [INSG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INSG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.11, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inseego Corp. [INSG] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inseego Corp. [INSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inseego Corp. [INSG] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.37. Its Return on Equity is 111.50%, and its Return on Assets is -24.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates INSG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 132.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -600.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] has 95.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 13.47. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 290.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 10.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.11. This RSI suggests that Inseego Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Inseego Corp. [INSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inseego Corp. [INSG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.