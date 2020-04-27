International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went up by 2.78% or 3.37 points up from its previous closing price of 121.35. The stock reached $124.72 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IBM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.83% in the period of the last 7 days.

IBM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $125.00, at one point touching $120.7634. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -21.44%. The 52-week high currently stands at 158.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -10.03% after the recent low of 90.56.

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IBM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $124.72, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $126.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $121.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.38. Its Return on Equity is 42.30%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 327.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 278.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 12.36. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has 873.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 108.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.56 to 158.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.