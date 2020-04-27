Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] dipped by -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $59.22 price per share at the time. Crown Holdings Inc. represents 136.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.07B with the latest information.

The Crown Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $59.22 with 1.1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CCK shares recorded 1.54M.

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.22, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.33. Its Return on Equity is 33.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 477.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 466.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.41 and P/E Ratio of 16.16. These metrics all suggest that Crown Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has 136.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.97 to 80.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.