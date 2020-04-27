T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] opened at $0.5389 and closed at $0.53 a share within trading session on 04/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.06% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] had 2.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.02M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.23 during that period and TTOO managed to take a rebound to 3.21 in the last 52 weeks.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 366.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 97.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 7.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.