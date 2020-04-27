The share price of Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] inclined by $113.93, presently trading at $115.38. The company’s shares saw 23.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 93.09 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TXN jumped by 0.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 115.49 compared to +3.78 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.90%, while additionally dropping -2.77% during the last 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $117.68. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.3% increase from the current trading price.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Fundamental Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] sitting at 39.60% and its Gross Margin at 63.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.00. These measurements indicate that Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.89. Its Return on Equity is 58.00%, and its Return on Assets is 28.00%. These metrics all suggest that Texas Instruments Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.37 and P/E Ratio of 22.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has 934.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.09 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.