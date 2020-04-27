Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] took an downward turn with a change of -0.47%, trading at the price of $57.66 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.68 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Verizon Communications Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 22.07M shares for that time period. VZ monthly volatility recorded 2.85%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.08%. PS value for VZ stocks is 1.83 with PB recorded at 3.90.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] sitting at 20.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60. These measurements indicate that Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has 4.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 241.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.84 to 62.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 2.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.