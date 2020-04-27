iRobot Corporation [IRBT] took an upward turn with a change of 7.68%, trading at the price of $55.11 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.64 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while iRobot Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.33M shares for that time period. IRBT monthly volatility recorded 6.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.32%. PS value for IRBT stocks is 1.24 with PB recorded at 2.39.

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding iRobot Corporation [IRBT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $55.11, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iRobot Corporation [IRBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 44.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.73. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.53 and P/E Ratio of 18.52. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has 27.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.79 to 109.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iRobot Corporation [IRBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iRobot Corporation [IRBT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.