Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $10.28 after IRWD shares went up by 4.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IRWD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.28, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] sitting at 20.80% and its Gross Margin at 94.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.26. Its Return on Equity is -12.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRWD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 127.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 107.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has 160.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 4.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.