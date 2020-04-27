JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] shares went higher by 5.00% from its previous closing of 90.71, now trading at the price of $95.25, also adding 4.54 points. Is JPM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.11 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JPM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.02B float and a -4.70% run over in the last seven days. JPM share price has been hovering between 141.10 and 76.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JPM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.24, with the high estimate being $144.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 63.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.60. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JPM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 207.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 118.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 276.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 3.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.