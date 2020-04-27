Kansas City Southern [KSU] took an upward turn with a change of 2.00%, trading at the price of $131.41 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Kansas City Southern shares have an average trading volume of 1.44M shares for that time period. KSU monthly volatility recorded 4.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.11%. PS value for KSU stocks is 4.29 with PB recorded at 2.84.

Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Kansas City Southern [KSU], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KSU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $131.41, with the high estimate being $174.00, the low estimate being $127.00 and the median estimate amounting to $149.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kansas City Southern [KSU] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kansas City Southern [KSU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kansas City Southern [KSU] sitting at 34.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.10. These measurements indicate that Kansas City Southern [KSU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.08. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Kansas City Southern is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.84 and P/E Ratio of 22.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Kansas City Southern [KSU] has 95.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.86 to 178.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kansas City Southern [KSU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kansas City Southern [KSU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.