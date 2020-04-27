KEMET Corporation [KEM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $26.77 after KEM shares went up by 3.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

KEMET Corporation [NYSE:KEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to KEMET Corporation [KEM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KEM an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KEMET Corporation [KEM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KEMET Corporation [KEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KEMET Corporation [KEM] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.70. Its Return on Equity is 20.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that KEMET Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KEMET Corporation [KEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. KEMET Corporation [KEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.57 and P/E Ratio of 11.71. These metrics all suggest that KEMET Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KEMET Corporation [KEM] has 58.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.87 to 27.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 1.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KEMET Corporation [KEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KEMET Corporation [KEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.