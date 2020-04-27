The share price of KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] inclined by $10.90, presently trading at $11.44. The company’s shares saw 53.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.45 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KEY jumped by 0.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.45 compared to +0.49 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.00%, while additionally dropping -36.41% during the last 12 months. KeyCorp is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.95. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.51% increase from the current trading price.

KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For KeyCorp [KEY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KEY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.45, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KeyCorp [KEY] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KeyCorp [KEY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KeyCorp [KEY] sitting at 68.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.60. These measurements indicate that KeyCorp [KEY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.07. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KEY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KeyCorp [KEY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. KeyCorp [KEY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.19 and P/E Ratio of 8.41. These metrics all suggest that KeyCorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KeyCorp [KEY] has 973.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.45 to 20.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KeyCorp [KEY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KeyCorp [KEY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.