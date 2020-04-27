The share price of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LHX] inclined by $189.43, presently trading at $189.85. The company’s shares saw 33.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 142.01 recorded on 04/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LHX fall by -6.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 202.58 compared to -13.65 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.45%, while additionally gaining 15.24% during the last 12 months. L3Harris Technologies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $250.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 60.28% increase from the current trading price.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $189.85, with the high estimate being $290.00, the low estimate being $195.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $189.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.79. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that L3Harris Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.23 and P/E Ratio of 24.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has 219.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 142.01 to 230.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 3.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.